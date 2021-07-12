Marijuana questions bill introduced at Tennessee General Assembly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new bill related to marijuana and public opinion aimed at the November 2022 ballot was filed for introduction in the Tennessee General Assembly by a state lawmaker.

Rep. Bruce Griffey (R-Paris) filed HB1634 last Wednesday, which proposes that county election commissions ask voters three questions related to the legalization of marijuana on the November 2022 ballot, and their answers be compiled as a public policy opinion poll with results shared with the general assembly.

If the bill is passed, the three marijuana questions would appear in next year’s November election ballot across all Tennessee counties. The questions for Tennessee voters would be non-binding.

Earlier this year, a different Tennessee marijuana bill sponsored by Knoxville Senator Becky Duncan Massey had advanced in the legislature to study the potential impact of legalized medical marijuana in the state, but ultimately failed in the House Criminal Justice Committee in late April.