Young man murdered after stepping out front door

Manhunt Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paula Jones with a picture of her son, Corderrion Murphy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no bond stronger than the one between a mother and her child. That’s why Paula Jones’ heart sank when she received the call that her son had been shot.

On July 13, her son, Corderrion Murphy was murdered. His mother was at work at the time.

Jones recounts the moment, “my manager told me to call my husband, I had an emergency, my son had been shot.”

Memphis Police contacted Jones to inform her that her son had been shot multiple times.

“My heart hit the floor, it hit the ground.” Jones said. “That’s a call you never want to get.”

Memphis Police say that Murphy was visiting a friend in the 2200 block of Blue Jay Road in Whitehaven. That’s where someone shot him multiple times as he stepped out the front door of the home.

His mother says she doesn’t know what happened, but said she was told he was setup.

“Somebody knocked on the door, got him, and told him somebody was outside for him, as soon as he came outside, they started shooting,” she said.

The only thing left for his mother is, “Pain, I mean, I shouldn’t had to bury him. Period.”

Looking for answers, Jones asks that whoever did this, “Please turn yourself in so that I can get justice for my son”

If you know who killed Corderrion Murphy, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH. Your information could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket. All calls are confidential.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

CPD officer killed in shooting identified, 2nd officer shot remains in critical condition

One officer killed, another critically injured in weekend shooting

Chicago officer shot and killed in West Englewood ID’d; Second officer critically wounded

University of Arkansas Old Main Flyover

Las Vegas doctor gets her own Barbie doll, honored for fight against COVID

Senate overcomes latest hurdle, one step closer to passing infrastructure deal

More News