Young man murdered after stepping out front door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no bond stronger than the one between a mother and her child. That’s why Paula Jones’ heart sank when she received the call that her son had been shot.

On July 13, her son, Corderrion Murphy was murdered. His mother was at work at the time.

Jones recounts the moment, “my manager told me to call my husband, I had an emergency, my son had been shot.”

Memphis Police contacted Jones to inform her that her son had been shot multiple times.

“My heart hit the floor, it hit the ground.” Jones said. “That’s a call you never want to get.”

Memphis Police say that Murphy was visiting a friend in the 2200 block of Blue Jay Road in Whitehaven. That’s where someone shot him multiple times as he stepped out the front door of the home.

His mother says she doesn’t know what happened, but said she was told he was setup.

“Somebody knocked on the door, got him, and told him somebody was outside for him, as soon as he came outside, they started shooting,” she said.

The only thing left for his mother is, “Pain, I mean, I shouldn’t had to bury him. Period.”

Looking for answers, Jones asks that whoever did this, “Please turn yourself in so that I can get justice for my son”

If you know who killed Corderrion Murphy, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH. Your information could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket. All calls are confidential.