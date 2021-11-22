WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Shirley Smith said the events of September 5th will haunt her forever. That evening, a neighbor stopped by with terrible news.



“She came and knocked on my door and said that somebody had got shot that just left out of my driveway,” Smith said. “I went outside to the road, I ran down the street, it was my son.”



Security camera footage captured the moment two gunmen opened fire on the car as it approached the corner of Church and 32nd Street in West Memphis.



Inside the car was Smith’s son, 28-year-old Dalvin Washington and another man.



“They fired several rounds into the vehicle,” West Memphis Police Detective Matthew Jarrett told us.



Washington was shot several times and didn’t survive. The other man was shot, but he survived.



West Memphis Police want to get these gunmen off the streets as soon as possible.



“It appears to be random, it didn’t appear to be a carjacking or robbery or anything like that,” Det. Jarrett said.



Detectives said the shooters got away in a dark colored jeep patriot, leaving Washington’s mother to pick up the pieces and demanding justice for her son.



“I’ve been to my son’s grave site about seven times just to go down there and sit,” Smith told us. “I don’t sleep, it’s just hard, it’s real hard. I didn’t understand how it felt other moms lose their kids, and when it hits you, it hits you.”

If you know who killed Dalvin Washington, you are urged to call Crittenden County CrimeStoppers at (870) 732-4444.