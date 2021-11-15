MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “How could you be so cold and heartless?” That’s the question Edith Thompson has for the person who murdered her only son.

Last month, Patrick Garnier and his girlfriend Akara Williams were shot and killed in their Parkway Village home on Summerlane Street.

Thompson says her son called her every morning and when that didn’t happen the morning of the shooting, she turned on the news and saw a homicide on Summerlane Street.

“I called his phone, no answer. I called her phone, no answer. I knew then that something wasn’t right,” Thompson said.

She then called her daughter.

“She said Patrick and Kaka was shot but I don’t know if they are alive or not,” sher said.

Homicide detectives say both victims had been shot multiple times. She was shot in the bedroom, Patrick in the den.

Thompson says the couple’s small children were also in the house.

“Her oldest son, I think he’s around 10, he’s the one that got the baby out of the bed and they hid in the closet,” she said.

Thompson believes the motive was likely robbery, but says there is one thing she does know for sure: This was cold-blooded murder.

If you know who murdered Patrick Garnier and Akara Williams, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.