UPDATE: As soon as our story aired, Damien Morris turned himself in to Minneapolis Police in Minnesota. He will be extradited back to West Memphis to face his charges.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Police are searching for a man who shot and robbed a store clerk just moments after making a purchase last month.

West Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for the person who held up the Flash Market on North Service Road.

Detective Mose Walker said the robbery happened back on October 20th just before 4:00 a.m.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect, Damien Morris, the moment he walked through the door. Walker said Morris made a purchase but just as he was about to leave, he did the unthinkable.

“He turned around, turned towards her and fired, then went into the register. He never mentioned anything about money or it being a robbery,” Walker said.

Detectives said Morris shot the 22-year-old clerk, LeToya Clark, seven times and walked out.

“The victim was able to notify law enforcement as well as some family members,” Walker said.

Paramedics got Clark to the hospital just in time.

Walker said it was only her second week on the job.

West Memphis police say they don’t believe the gunman was from the area and it’s possible he was just passing through.

He got away in a light colored, older model GMC Envoy or Trailblazer, according to police.

West Memphis Police have issued an attempted murder and aggravated robbery warrant for Morris.

If you have any information, call Crittenden County Crimestoppers at 870-732-4444.

Crimestoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.