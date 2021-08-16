Navy veteran killed at Cordova gas station leaves family searching for killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Timothy and Givinia Causey are parents filled with grief and questions. In August of 2020, their son, 27-year-old Navy veteran Korey Causey, was shot at the gas station on Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road.

Just before midnight, Memphis police said Korey pulled in the gas station parking lot. He had two men in the truck with him.

Witnesses told Korey’s father his son was yelling at the men to get out of his truck.

“I think my son knew something was wrong because he pulled in right in front convenience store in a well-lit area knowing that there were cameras there.” Causey’s father said.

He was right. Surveillance cameras captured the moment Korey pulled into the parking lot and the moment one of the men pulled out a gun and shot him.

Surveillance video caught two suspects in the shooting.

“After he was shot, he tried to leave the scene, and I guess he went unconscious and hit a tree.” Causey’s father said.

When his father made it to the scene, all he saw were blue lights and fire trucks and the truck his son was driving smashed against a tree.



“I asked the fireman, ‘where is my son, is he in the ambulance’, he looked at me and said no. I said what in the world is going on, is he in the police car? He said no, he said he’s still in the truck.”



Tim braced himself for the worst news a parent would have to bear.



“I said are you telling me that my son is gone, he put his hand on my shoulder and he said yea Tim, he’s gone.”

His family was left heartbroken and wondering why.

“Why did you have to take my son away from me?” Causey’s mother said. “This was unnecessary this was a real person, this was a brother, a son, nephew, grandson that was dearly loved.”

If you know who killed Korey causey, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 -CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and 2 thousand dollars cash in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.