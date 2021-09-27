Murder of retired sheriff’s office detective remains unsolved

“We immediately started calling his cell phone, we started calling the morgue, we started calling the hospital,” said his daughter, Monicha Branch.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Vanessa Harris the last nine months of life have been a nightmare.

Memphis Police say last December, her husband, 71-year-old Michael Harris was shot and killed at Ashland and Mosby Street near the Medical District.

Harris was a retired detective with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“I used to tell him all the time these streets are not safe and you’re an older man,” Harris said.

Harris says her husband had taken a family friend home but when he didn’t return a few hours later, she got worried and called his cell phone repeatedly. Her calls went unanswered, so she went looking for him but had no luck. That’s when she called his daughter.

“We immediately started calling his cell phone, we started calling the morgue, we started calling the hospital,” said his daughter, Monicha Branch.

They heard the 10 o’clock news they mentioned a man got killed in Midtown but say they didn’t know it was him. The next morning Harris’ family called MPD and reported him missing.

Police say when they found Harris, he was lying on the ground outside his truck unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head. Homicide detectives say they believe someone tried to carjack and rob Harris.

“You know as a child that you parents will eventually die, but to imagine that they would be taken in a way that was so violent, you never imagine that,” Branch said.

If you know you killed Michael Harris, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 cash in your pocket.