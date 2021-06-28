MPD searching for suspects accused of shooting woman seven times outside Frayser home

Tameka Barron

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Mary Barron, the sound of gunfire and the moans of pain are hard to forget, especially since they were coming from her child. 

“All of the sudden, I just heard tires skidding and aluminum hitting like boom, boom, boom, boom,” she recalled. “My daughter screamed, she said ‘Momma they are shooting me, they are shooting me, they are shooting me up.’” 

According to a Memphis Police, Tameka Barron was shot as she was sitting in her car on Coventry Drive in Frayser on June 9. She was on the phone with her mother when it happened.  

“She said ‘Momma, I love you’ and that’s the last thing that I heard,” she said.  

Tameka was shot seven times that night and will likely never walk again. Her boyfriend Deangelo Wright was in the backyard at the time of the shooting.  

“I couldn’t do nothing but lay on the ground, gunfire was jumping off the concrete hitting the walls, hitting the bricks, hitting the house,” he said.  

Inside the home, three children were also scrambling for cover as gunfire reigned down. The house was hit at least 23 times.  

According to reports, a woman recently threatened to shoot up the house where Tameka was that night after accusations were made about a man breaking into a home.  

MPD said they are still looking for the suspects who shot Tameka. They were in a white four-door Pontiac sedan.  

If you know anything about this shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901- 528-CASH. 

