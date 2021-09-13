Memphis mother’s intuition led her to follow ambulance to son’s murder scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother said she had an eerie feeling something wasn’t right, moments before she she learned of her son’s brutal murder back in May.

Evelyn Bailey-Stone said she could feel a shift before she learned the facts.

Her heartbreaking story as police search for her son’s killer is this week’s Manhunt Monday.

Memphis Police say Bailey’s son, 39-year-old Taurean Stone, and 29-year-old Stanley McGee, were shot multiple times on McAdoo Street in Binghampton last May.

Bailey remembers that day like it was yesterday.

“That evening my ears got to ringing, my right eye got to jumping,” Bailey said.

Bailey had just left the hospital from having a medical procedure done when she met an ambulance on Scott Street.

“I seen an ambulance coming from Scott and Poplar, and when I saw the ambulance coming for Scott and Poplar, my mind said follow that ambulance,” she said. “When the ambulance turned on Mimosa street, I followed it all the way down Mimosa and then it hit Tillman street, when it hit Tillman, I got real nervous and I started hollering. And it turned on McAdoo.”

Call it a mother’s intuition, call it a gut feeling, or a sixth sense — she knew something was wrong with her son. She was right.

“I jumped out of the car because the car wasn’t moving fast enough, and I was running behind the ambulance,” she said.

By the time she made it to the crime scene, blue lights and and yellow caution tape surrounded two bodies laying in the middle of the street. But crime scene tape and a crowd of people couldn’t stop Bailey from spotting her son.

“I see Taurean feet at the end of the street and I begin to scream,” she said. “That is my boy down there and he’s dead, that’s my boy he’s dead, oh my God.”

Police say when paramedics arrived on the scene, Stone and McGee were both unconscious. Officers say both men took their last breath eight minutes later.

Detectives say the shooters were seen leaving the scene in a white, 4-door car.

If you know who killed Taurean Stone and Stanley McGee, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.