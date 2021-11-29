MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A mother is still searching for answers after her son was shot nearly a dozen times at Frayser car wash this past September.

Memphis police say 24-year-old Demarico Thompson was shot at a car wash on Frayser Boulevard and University Street on Sept. 20.

Shunta Thompson has no idea why someone would kill her son.

“A young lady called me on the phone and asked me have I talked to Marco or seen him,” Thompson said, “She told me somebody called her and told her he had gotten shot.”

Paramedics rushed Demarico to the hospital, but sadly he didn’t survive.

“They said he had got shot multiple times- 10 to 12 times,” Thompson said.

Thompson said to make matters worse, she wasn’t able to attend her own son’s funeral because she was admitted to the hospital with COVID.

Now, her son’s murder keeps her up most nights, crying and wondering why it happened.

“He wasn’t in a gang and everybody loved Marco because he was always doing something to make you laugh,” Thompson said.

Police said right now they don’t have a motive for Thompson’s murder.

If you know who killed Demarico Thompson, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous killer behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket.