Mississippi mother left wondering after son found dead on Mississippi highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kermesha Collis is a mother on a mission to find out what happened to her son, Donterio Brewer.

Her son arrived in town about three weeks ago, but in less than 24 hours, he was dead. Brewer and his cousins went out for a night on the town, but he never made it home.

“He was excited to come home for the 4th of July, and to celebrate his favorite cousin’s birthday,” she said.

Posting videos to Facebook the night before while riding a party bus, it would seem everything was alright. However, once the bus was near the Desoto/Tunica county line, Brewer received an upsetting call.

Distraught, Brewer asked to be let off the bus nearly a mile away from home. He wanted to walk in order to clear his head. His mother never heard from him again.

The next afternoon, around 2 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol called his mother Kermesha, informing her that her son had been killed by a car while out on the road. It was possibly a white 2013 or 2015 Toyota Corolla.

“I don’t know how it happened, I don’t know who did it, but I do know that you stopped that car and you got out of that car, you know what happened,” she said.

Brewer’s family is offering a reward for information resulting in an arrest and conviction.

If you know who killed Dontario Brewer, you are urged to call Mississippi Highway Patrol at 662-563-6403. All calls are confidential.