MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that left one man dead in August.

Marcus Cason, 48, was shot and killed in the 800 block of Meagher Street in North Memphis.

“There are no words to describe the pain in which you feel when you get a call like that,” his wife, Brandy Cason, said.

Cason was a popular barber and musician.

“He grew up in North Memphis, he was North Memphis,” Brandy Cason said.

His wife says normally every Wednesday night Cason and his cousin would attend bible study at church.

But that night, their plans changed.

“They decided this particular day that they weren’t going to bible study. He called his other friend and said ‘Hi, I’m gonna stop through for a minute.’ And it happened just like that,” she said. “As soon as he crossed the threshold of the door, they opened fire on the house.”

Cason was hit by one of the bullets during the drive-by shooting and took his last breath at that house, leaving his wife and two kids wondering why.

“It’s like my heart has been torn out of me,” she said.

Brandy says that when the gunmen took her husband’s life, they robbed the world of a gentle soul.

“He was always found doing the right things, the person that would minister and preach from that barber chair,” she said. “I’ll always be a Cason. I’ll always be your wife no matter what.”

If you know who killed Marcus Cason, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and two thousand dollars cash in your pocket. All calls are confidential.