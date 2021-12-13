MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly four months and there are still few answers to the questions: who killed Reddie Chaffin, and why?



His mother Amy Albright sat down with WREG as she works to cope with her grief and remain hopeful for closure.



“How do you explain to a seven-year-old that you’re never going to see your father again,” Albright asked.



That is a question she never imagined that she would have to answer. She also never thought that she would have to bury her only son.



August 18, 2020 is the day that caused her so much pain. She remembers it like it was yesterday



“I woke up to go to the restroom and I seen six missed calls from my youngest daughter,” Albright said.

Her daughter was calling to give her some difficult news. Albright’s son, 31-year-old Reddie Chaffin had been shot on Twain Avenue and she needed to get to the scene as soon as possible.



“When I got there, the police were all there and everything was all taped off,” Albright said.



Chaffin’s white Dodge Charger was still sitting in the middle of Twain Avenue surrounded by investigators, blue lights and crime scene tape.



Police said when they arrived on the scene Chaffin was still sitting in the front seat of his car, he had been shot multiple times and he wasn’t breathing.



“What did he do so bad that you felt like you had to kill him,” Albright said. “Stop, stop the violence because you’re tearing up the family, you’re leaving children fatherless, you’re leaving mother’s heartbroken”



Albright said she truly believes her son may have known his killers.



“I believe in my heart that it was somebody that was close and really knew him because he don’t deal with strangers,” Albright said. “It’s so much killing till I hate to turn on the news sometimes, because that’s what you’re going to see.”

Albright said Chaffin’s two small boys will now have to grow up without their father.



Police said Chaffin’s killer got away in a silver 4-door sedan.



If you know who killed Reddie Chaffin you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit a tip online. Your information could help put a dangerous killer behind bars and $2,000 cash in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.