MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Danielle Smith is heartbroken and at a loss for words, because in August of 2020, someone murdered her only brother.

Memphis police say 34-year-old Darnell Miller was murdered last August at the Pendleton Place in Whitehaven.

Detectives say when they arrived on the scene, Miller was lying on the ground unconscious in front of his apartment. He had been shot several times, and he didn’t survive.

Smith believes her brother may have been killed for one reason only.

“I think it was about jealousy,” she said.

She said Miller’s murder has taken a toll on his entire family, especially her.

“I deal with depression. I deal with anxiety since all of this has happened,” she said. “It don’t set well with me. Some nights I get sleep and some nights I don’t, thinking that my phone will ring and it’s going to be him.”

The senseless murder leaves Miller’s five children to grow up without their father, and holding on to questions without answers.

“It’s hard for me to talk with them because all five of them look just like him,” his sister said.

MPD has spent the last year looking for miller’s killer, now they are asking for your help. If you know who murdered Darnell Miller, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 cash in your pocket.