Man’s murder in Hickory Hill has mom looking for answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anntionette Coburn just wants the pain to stop. Two months ago her 22-year-old son Darian Coburn was murdered.

She’ll never forget the day police showed up at her house.

“We had a knock at the door from our local police in Mississippi. It was one officer and he asked to come in. I knew something was bad already,” she said.

The officer told her that her son had been shot and killed April 11. She was hoping and praying it was a mistake, until the officer told her how he was identified.

“He was shot one time to the chest, he died on the scene, and he’s been positively identified because he’s former military,” she said.

Memphis Police say Coburn was found murdered inside his Hickory Hill apartment.

“The apartment was ransacked. It looked like there had been some type of struggle, but everything was torn apart,” his mother said. “There are glass sliding windows, that was shot out, the flat screen TV was still on.”

Coburn says they were looking for money, and she believes her son knew his killer.

“The food in the refrigerator was dropped on the counter. Someone was looking for something.”

She said it looked like he had been fighting for his life. Neighbors called the police when they heard the commotion.

“They told us they heard bump, bump, bump, they heard some slamming and then they heard a gunshot,” Coburn said.

By the time paramedics arrived on the scene, Darian was already dead.

“Before Darian died I used to be afraid of death,” his mother said. “Now I’m not anymore because I know I’ll be with him.”

If you know who murdered Darian Coburn you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.