Man rear-ended on Lamar lucky to be alive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carlton Hentz knows he’s blessed to be alive. Last month, while under the hood of his car, he was rear-ended by a driver and sent flying into the street. It happened on Lamar off Keating Street in broad daylight.

The victim, Carlton Hentz pulled over because of engine trouble. Surveillance video shows Hentz getting out of his car to inspect the problem. Hentz told us, “I’m under the hood and all of a sudden a big bang from the back of my car came and knocked me all the way down the street.”

As he lifts the hood to take a look, suddenly, a white car, possibly a Chevy Malibu or an Impala slams into the back of his car, sending the man flying into the street.

“Once I hit the ground my adrenaline rush made me get up, because I was really in angry, more angry than anything,” Hentz said.

Startled, angry and adrenaline pumping, Hentz gets up to see the person responsible, and they drive off without saying a word. As a result, Hentz has been unable to work, badly injured and his face scarred from the impact on the pavement.

“My first injury is my knees, my knee hurt real bad, they were swollen… my back was really swollen, I limp around, it’s hard for me to get around… The scars on my face is a scar forever now,” Hentz told WREG.

His attorney, Matthew Porter told WREG’s staff that “he was very fortunate he wasn’t killed.”

If you know who hit Carlton Hentz, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 901 528 – CASH (2274). All calls are confidential.