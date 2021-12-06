MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman is left devastated after her daughter-in-law was shot to death during a robbery outside of a laundromat earlier this year.

Memphis Police are still looking for the person who killed her.

For Melissa Malone, the pain of losing her daughter-in-law hasn’t gotten any easier.

Malone said January 2, 2021 is the day someone pulled out a gun and took 31-year-old Sherrina Malone’s life.

Police said the shooting happened at the Wash World laundromat at Hickory Hill and Winchester just before 9 p.m.



“I actually stopped by her house that night, and she was preparing clothes to go to the laundromat. Her dryer had broke down,” Melissa said.



Investigators said security cameras captured video of Sherinna inside the laundromat, and it even showed her as she walked outside and sat in her car.



“Two and a half hours later, I got a phone call from my daughter,” Melissa said. “She was hollering and she was hysterically. I said, ‘what’s wrong? I can’t hear you.’ she was like, ‘Sherrina’s dead.’ “



That’s when police said someone drove up and shot her.



“He stood on the side of her car, and from my understanding, they saw a blast,” Melissa said. “They saw two other guys run to the car like they searched through her car, and then all three got into a car and they left.”



Melissa said her daughter-in-law was on the phone with her husband at the time of the shooting and when he heard the blast he rushed to the scene, and so did she.



“They told me that she had been robbed and she was shot in the mouth,” Melissa said. “When I got to Hickory Hill and Winchester, it was police cars everywhere.”



Sadly, Sherrina Malone became the second homicide of 2021, leaving her family struggling to get through the day.

It was especially difficult for her young son.



“He saw her deceased, he saw the aftermath of what someone else done,” Melissa said. “My grandson today, 11 months later, he’s having nightmares. He is struggling.



Detectives said the shooter possibly got away in a sedan.



“I don’t understand how you lay down at night knowing that you took somebody, you took a person, you took a mother from her children,” she said.



If you know who killed Sherrina Malone, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH or submit a tip online.



Your tip could help put a dangerous killer behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket.