MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cindy Reaves is a mother looking for answers after her son was shot last October 27 just after 1 a.m.

“I’m angry that somebody decided to play God in front of my house and take my child’s life,” Reaves said.

Joshua Reaves was 17 years old when his life was cut short. The shooting happened on the 3800 block of Belleau Street in Frayser.

“This young man, an associate of Joshua, walked up to the door, knocked, they walked back out to this car, and he was shot,” Reaves said.

Paramedics rushed Joshua to the hospital but it was too late, leaving his one-year-old daughter to grow up without her father.

“I went to the med where they pronounced him deceased,” Reaves said. “He actually passed away in his girlfriend’s arms.’

Memphis police are looking for a dark-colored Dodge Charger or Challenger in connection with the shooting. Reaves says she is hopeful that her son’s killers will soon be caught and wants the suspects to take responsibility for what they did.

“Own up to what you did,” she said. “Turn yourself in. Think about your own mother. Own up.”

Reaves says her son’s murder was senseless, and senseless acts of violence affects everyone.

“It’s two sides,” she said. “The lives that you’re taking, your own life, your mama is going to be sitting up crying over you, whether it be jail or senseless violence.”

Reaves has this message to everyone: Watch who you call your friends.

“Beware of who your friends are or who you call your friends and associates,” she said.

If you know who killed 17-year-old Joshua Reaves, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket.

All calls are confidential.