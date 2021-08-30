Who killed Eddie Jones? Family searches for killer of Army veteran father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In July of 2016, Alicia Echols’s father, Army veteran Eddie Jones, was murdered in his Memphis home. Alicia Echols would give anything to hear her father’s voice again.



“My brother Eric sent me a message through Facebook and said someone killed dad,” Echols said.



Echols rushed to her father’s house hoping it was just a mistake, but when she arrived on Filmore Avenue her worst fears became reality.



When investigators found Jones in his house, he was lying on the floor in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.



“I want justice. I want to know who killed my dad… I believe this was someone he knew or knew of,” Echols said.

For Echols and her family, the pain of losing her father to a senseless act of violence five years ago hasn’t gotten any easier, especially because her father’s killers have not been caught.



“If it was something you needed, I’m sure you could have gotten it, you didn’t have to kill him to get it,” Echols said.



Five years later, the family is still searching for answers.



“I feel cheated, when someone is murdered, it’s not like he was sick, he was ill, we knew was the direction it was going, it’s like he was here one minute and then he’s gone I feel cheated,” Echols said.



If you know who killed 62-year-old Eddie Jones, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH



Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and two thousand dollars cash in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.