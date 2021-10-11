MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Wayne Acree was shot Aug. 4 near the intersection of Airways and Holmes, but his killer still hasn’t been found.

MPD officers say when they arrived, Acree was unconscious and his car was smashed up against a pole.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital in critical condition. His brother Chad Acree says a few hours later someone from Regional One called.

“They just said, gunshot wound to the head,” he said.

A few hours later, Acree took his last breath.

Chad says he doesn’t know much about what lead to his brother’s murder but says police did tell him one thing.

“She told me that he was driving, and his vehicle was fired upon and he got struck once and drove into a ditch,” he said. “They were aiming for his head, and he was struck one time behind his left ear.”

Detectives say road rage may have been a factor. But Chad believes there could be another motive.

“I was told that he had been receiving some threats but I don’t know who they were from,” he said.

Investigators say surveillance video shows a black vehicle speeding away after the crash.

“I haven’t been back to work since this happened. I’ve been working on this and talking to people and trying to do my own thing every day,” Chad said. “You dream about it, you lose sleep over it, when it’s senseless like this.”

If you know you killed John Wayne Acree, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. Crime Stoppers is offering $2,000 cash for information leading to Acree’s murderer, and his family is now offering an additional $6,000.