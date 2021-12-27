MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The hurt in Rickey Walker’s voice is undeniable. For the last 20 years, his life has been difficult, especially around the Christmas holidays.

On Dec. 9, 2001 Collierville police say someone robbed and shot Walker’s father, George T. Walker, a United States Army veteran and the first African-American police officer on the Collierville Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened the family’s small grocery store on West street just after 5p.m., while Walker was in the store alone.

“When it happened, we were Christmas shopping, and I received a phone call that my Dad had been shot from the Collierville Fire Department,” Rickey said. “They said your father has been shot at the store, meet them at the Med.”

Police say it was George who dialed 911.

“He was able to give very little information other than the individuals wore masks that came into his store,” said Jeff Abeln, assistant chief of the Collierville Police Department.

Police say when Walker was airlifted to Regional One Hospital he was alert and talking, but less than 24 hours later, Walker’s condition took a turn for the worse. He took his last breath, leaving his family with more questions than answers — like who pulled the trigger and why?

“There was no rhyme or reason for them to rob him,” his son said. “He helped anybody in the community. If they needed money, just ask, you didn’t have to kill him to take it.”

Rickey believes his father my have known his killers and also beleives someone in the commumnity knows what happened but won’t come forward.

“The community knows who it did. Why the community is not stepping forward for $20,000 reward is mind boggling,” he said. “People still call me and tell me whom they think it is, and some of it, I believe and some of it I don’t. it just depends on who. The street does talk.”

Over the years Collierville police have questioned dozens of people but no one has been charged.

If you know who murdered George Walker, you are urged to call Collierville Crimestoppers at 901-457-CASH.