Manhunt Monday
Helena-West Helena Police searching for shooter in 73-year-old woman’s death
Video
Helena-West Helena Police still looking for suspect in retirement home attack on woman
Video
Family looking for leads after retired Army veteran gunned down on Memphis street
Video
Family searches for killer after mechanic shot dead in Memphis shop in March
Video
Man released on bond after Southaven shooting wanted by DeSoto County
Video
More Manhunt Monday Headlines
Mother believes son may have given a ride to his killer
Video
Tennessee man wanted for child sex charges
Video
Marion teen’s murder still unsolved five years later
Video
Father wonders who killed son and two others at Whitehaven apartments
Video
Woman wants to find who killed her fiance and his cousin in North Memphis
Video
Mom, Memphis police searching for Cadillac driver who killed daughter on street and drove away
Video
Manhunt Monday: Who killed Ladarious O’Neal?
Video
Killer wanted after man in wheelchair shot to death in Cordova
Video
Mom wonders who shot her son at Horn Lake banquet hall
Video
Mother says son murdered after phoning her for help in 2018
Video
Investigations
Memphis Councilman still hasn’t paid taxes, even after promise to do so
Video
Tenant in unlivable home says Memphis Housing Authority failed to inspect Section 8 property
Video
Memphians with felony records find doors closed when they look for a job, but things are changing
Video
More Investigations
Latest Videos
In the Kitchen with Boscos- Memphis
Video
Helping those with PTSD
Video
Porter-Leath Foster Parents
Video
Deadly Summer Avenue crash
Video
Tough Love
Video
Germantown High School student excels in automotive training program
Video
News
Coding academy coming to the Mississippi coast
Summer Wells’ mother shares Tik Tok videos of missing daughter
Video
VP Kamala Harris heads to El Paso to address migration concerns
Video
FedEx posts profit as online shopping boom continues
Escaped slaughterhouse cow finds sanctuary thanks to Grammy winner Diane Warren
Video
More News Headlines
Local
FedEx posts profit as online shopping boom continues
Gun violence surge possible with new permitless carry law launch, warns Tennessee lawmaker
Video
Juvenile injured in overnight shooting in Frayser
Germantown High School student excels in automotive training program
Video
Fatal crash blocks Summer Avenue at Graham
Video
More Local Headlines
Top stories
Boozy ice cream: Coors Seltzer is offering a summer classic with a twist
What happened to 5-year-old Summer Wells? What we know one week since she went missing
Gallery
Branson roller coaster accident may cost boy his leg; safety inspectors gave it passing grades
Video
Collierville boy’s legs, arm crushed in freak roller coaster accident in Branson
Video
More Top Stories