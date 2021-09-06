Man who fought car thieves at South Memphis store says he’s looking for ‘street justice’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was injured while trying to stop a group of thieves from stealing his car early Monday morning at a BP gas station on South Parkway East near Third Street.

It was around 1 in the morning when that man left his car running and walked toward the store. He talked with WREG but doesn’t want to be identified.

“I heard something, turned around. I seen it was three of them,” he said. “Two of them was in my car. I jumped in the driver’s seat, swinging on them.”

He says he held onto the door as the thieves tried to drive off but eventually let go when a man in the back seat pointed a gun at him. He says he hit the ground and then got hit by a truck police say was driven by an accomplice.

“Y’all had me with no weapon,” the man said.

Investigators say the thieves crashed into two other cars while trying to leave the gas station, then bailed out of the vehicle and jumped into that truck. One of them ran.

Police got an unexpected break in the case when one of the suspects called 911 and turned himself in. Investigators identify him as 25-year-old Edward Funches.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics for an elbow injury. Police are still looking for the other suspects.

“If they don’t do they job, I do it for them,” the man said. “I ain’t gonna lie about it. Yeah. I’m looking for them. It’s street justice.”

He says his car is totaled.

Funches is charged with theft of property and is set to face a judge Tuesday.