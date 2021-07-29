Man wanted in officer assault jumps off 40-foot overpass in Memphis during police chase from Arkansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man jumped off an overpass near I-240 and Chelsea Avenue in an attempt to get away from Arkansas police who pursued him into Memphis, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers from Marked Tree, Arkansas, were in pursuit of an man driving a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado early Thursday morning. The man was wanted for an aggravated assault against officers in Marked Tree, the Arkansas officers told Memphis Police.

Police said the man started ramming the officers’ vehicles on I-240 near Thomas Street. That blew the suspect’s tires, causing his vehicle to spin out before coming to a stop at I-240 and Chelsea.

That’s when the suspect reportedly bailed out of the vehicle and jumped off the overpass. The 40-foot fall broke the man’s ankle, but he still tried to get away, police said. He was taken into custody by authorities on the scene.

So far, the man has not been identified. However, police said he has three warrants out of Tennessee for evading arrest in a vehicle.

The officers involved were not hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

'They're sorry for my wait': Family waiting 6 months for unemployment aid

Radio host now on ventilator

Japanese Culture Center of Chicago offers look into Japanese history in city

New Arkansas Laws

Photographer rises to occasion at spectator-less Olympics in Tokyo

Arrest made in Corona movie theater murder

More News