Man wanted in Memphis assault case arrested in Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service says a man wanted in Tennessee for attempted murder and other charges has been arrested in Florida.

Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a news release that Jonathan Funches faces charges of criminal attempt first-degree murder, aggravated assault, domestic assault and drug charges in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Funches was accused of assaulting a woman on May 8, fleeing and later firing shots into her vehicle, hitting her and her child. The woman and child were hospitalized for non-critical injuries.

The release said officials learned that Funches was staying with family in Florida and collaborated with Tennessee authorities to arrest Funches.