Man wanted in Memphis assault case arrested in Florida

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jonathan Funches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service says a man wanted in Tennessee for attempted murder and other charges has been arrested in Florida.

Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a news release that Jonathan Funches faces charges of criminal attempt first-degree murder, aggravated assault, domestic assault and drug charges in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Funches was accused of assaulting a woman on May 8, fleeing and later firing shots into her vehicle, hitting her and her child. The woman and child were hospitalized for non-critical injuries.

The release said officials learned that Funches was staying with family in Florida and collaborated with Tennessee authorities to arrest Funches.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

'Bucket list': Covering Olympic basketball for Getty Images

Toddlers naked, covered in feces found at Loxley truck stop

Biles on Friday in Tokyo

North Park Hill residents outraged by public pooper

Olympic wrestler learns baby's gender while in Tokyo

Newborn swapped at hospital

More News