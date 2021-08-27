Man wanted in car burglary crashes into several vehicles, carjacks woman, Shelby County deputies say

CORDOVA, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver they say hit several vehicles, including a deputy’s car, before crashing into some trees and carjacking a woman.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the 8200 block of Macon Road.

Picture Courtesy of Futino McCoy

Drivers and businesses owners along Macon snapped pictures of the gold Nissan that flipped in front of City Church. The impact was so severe it separated the tires from the car.

“I figured probably nobody survived,” said Derek Lehman, the owner of Computer Corner on Macon.

Sheriff’s deputies said the driver and passenger, who bailed out of the car covered in blood, were wanted in a vehicle break-in a short time earlier on Big Orange Road.

Deputies said they found one of the suspects in an abandoned lot nearby, but the other carjacked a woman in a white Chevy Malibu.

Picture Courtesy of Derek Lehman

They said the suspect jumped through the woman’s passenger window and tried to take control of the wheel. The woman, who feared for her life, got out of the vehicle.

The Chevy Malibu was later involved in a hit-and-run accident on the exit ramp of I-240 west and Perkins.

Memphis Police said the purse and other items belonging to the car’s owner were still inside the vehicle, but the suspect got away.

Those who witnessed the aftermath of the crash along Macon said they were shocked by how much damage was done by two people who were up to no good.

Tree hit by suspect’s car

“I think there are a lot of jobs available and people should be out working instead of stealing from people who are working,” said Lehman.

The suspect who was arrested was taken to the Regional Medical Center to be treated for the injuries he received in the crash. So far, he has not been charged with anything.

If you know anything about the man driving the gold Nissan, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.