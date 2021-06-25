Man wanted for wounding Texas officer arrested in Arkansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Royce Wood (Courtesy of Wise County Sheriff’s Office)

BATESVILLE, Ark. — Authorities say a man wanted for shooting and wounding a North Texas police officer earlier this month has been arrested at an Arkansas motel.

Royce Wood is accused of opening fire June 13 on two police officers from the city of Rhome after they pulled his motorcycle over in nearby New Fairview. He was suspected in a home invasion that had occurred the day before.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Wood and his girlfriend, Tiffany Caswell, 32, were arrested in Batesville, Arkansas, by local police and U.S. Marshals.

The officer was shot in the leg and has since been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Investigations

More Investigations

Top stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Latest News Videos

LISTEN: Emergency scanner traffic from night Summer Wells went missing, 911 calls not released

TSA offering incentives for workers due to staffing shortages

FBI deploys specialized team of child abduction experts to assist in Search for Summer Wells

Missouri family visiting Virginia Beach finds vacation rental booked through Airbnb wasn’t actually available

More News