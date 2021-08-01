Man wanted for stealing a catalytic converter in Cordova, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they said stole a Catalytic converter in Cordova last week.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a theft of vehicle parts/accessories in the 7800 block of Trinity Rd at Division 10.

The witness said on Friday the business vehicle was backed in and parked as usual. She stated on July 26 at approximately 7:30 in the morning, employees pulled into work and immediately noticed someone had tampered with the vehicle and stolen the catalytic converter.

She then told officers she immediately checked the surveillance camera and observed a man backing in next to the company vehicle. He then is seen going under the vehicle and stealing the catalytic converter.

The suspect was in a white BMW with an unknown tag number. He is described as a man, approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall and was wearing a brown shirt, brown shorts, and black and red tennis shoes. The suspect was the passenger in a 2012-2015 Gray 700 series BMW.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.