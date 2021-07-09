Man wanted for 7-year-old’s shooting death taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say the man wanted for the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy has been taken into custody.

Police say 19-year-old Jordan Pittman was taken into custody Friday by officers from the Raines precinct as well as the U.S. Marshals.

Pittman was wanted for the death of 7-year-old Kelby Shorty. Shorty was shot to death on North Montgomery while watching fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Pittman had a warrant out for first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder and two counts of employment of a firearm during a commission of a dangerous felony.

WREG has also learned that Pittman may be connected to a 2019 homicide. In that case, 18-year-old Lou’Quavious Balfour was shot and killed in a Raleigh neighborhood. Balfour’s mother says Pittman, then 17 years old, was listed as a suspect and later arrested.

Juvenile Court confirms he was in their system but couldn’t provide other details about that case.

Memphis Police have also released images of two other persons of interest in Shorty’s death. There’s no word on whether they have been identified.

