Man tries to rob two CVS Pharmacies within hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement are looking for a suspect, who they say boldly walked into two Mid-South pharmacies and handed cashiers a note and demanded money.

Police say it was around 6 a.m., last Saturday when one lone male suspect walked into a CVS Pharmacy, and he went straight to the counter and handed the cashier a demand note.

Take a look at this video and you can see it clearly. Watch the suspect hand the note over and just seconds later the cashier calmly gives him all the cash in the register.

Perhaps the most shocking part of this crime, is the suspect did the exact same thing at another CVS in Whitehaven just a few hours later around 11:30 am.

At that CVS, the victim did not comply, and the suspect fled the scene without getting any money.

We spoke with over a dozen patrons in the area and many had heard about the crime.

The suspect was wearing a pink hat, tie dye shirt, jeans and a fanny pack, and the suspect is still at large.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH