MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged after police say he beat up a woman and threatened to kill her last week.

Investigators said they were called to Saint Francis Hospital in Bartlett on Dec. 16 and talked to a woman who said that Phabian Blair, 24, Blair had assaulted her while the two were in the car together.

The woman told police that she previously got into an argument with Blair at his apartment.

While arguing, she asked Blair to take her home but instead he took her to a gas station in Lakeland where he began assaulting her, police say.

According to the crime report, when the woman tried to get out of the vehicle, Blair dragged her back in the car by her hair and began hitting her again after they drove off.

The victim told police that while Blair was assaulting her, he shouted, ‘I’m going to take you out of the country and kill you.’

Police said Blair also took her phone and threw it out of the window so she couldn’t call for help.

Blair took the woman to an area near the Greenbrook Apartments where she was finally able to get away. She was taken to Saint Francis by a family member.

Blair was taken into custody and charged with aggravated kidnapping, interference with emergency calls and vandalism

Blair bonded out on a $5,000 bond.

He will have his next court appearance in January.