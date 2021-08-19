Man shot twice in the head during apparent robbery in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital overnight following what appears to be a robbery in South Memphis.

Authorities said the man was shot along South Parkway near Taylor Street overnight. The suspects shot the victim several times, including twice in the head.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. At last check, he was in critical condition.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.