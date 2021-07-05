Man shot on Highway 385 Sunday arrested in attempted murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who was shot along Highway 385 over the weekend was arrested on attempted murder charges shortly after being released from the hospital.

Police said a man walked into St. Francis Hospital on Sunday afternoon telling hospital staff that he had been shot on Highway 385 near the Ridgeway exit. Authorities scoured the area, blocking off the roadways to search for evidence.

On Monday, authorities confirmed the shooting victim, identified as Jamie Hill, was facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm and reckless endangerment in regard to another shooting from April.

In that earlier case, a man was driving in the area of Winter Park and Castle Heights when someone in an Infiniti fired shots at him. The bullets missed the driver and hit a nearby home, police said.

Hill’s bond is set at $120,000.