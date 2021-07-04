Man shot, killed near airport area hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed late Saturday night near an airport area hotel, according to Memphis Police.
MPD said officers responded to the shooting shortly after 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of American Way. When officers arrived, they located a man sustaining a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Memphis Police said two male suspects fled the scene.
No arrests have been made. If you know anything about this shooting police said call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
The investigation is ongoing.