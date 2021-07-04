Man shot, killed near airport area hotel

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed late Saturday night near an airport area hotel, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to the shooting shortly after 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of American Way. When officers arrived, they located a man sustaining a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police said two male suspects fled the scene.

No arrests have been made. If you know anything about this shooting police said call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Teen launches fundraiser to purchase wheelchair-accessible van for brother

Tracking the Tropics: When will Tropical Storm Elsa reach Florida?

COVID disruptions may raise coffee prices

MPD responding to hostage situation

A big save in a big pool: Teen lifeguard recounts how her training helped save a life

Newton man wishes safety for Fourth of July party-goers after losing fingers mishandling firework

More News