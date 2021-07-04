Man shot, killed near airport area hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed late Saturday night near an airport area hotel, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to the shooting shortly after 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of American Way. When officers arrived, they located a man sustaining a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

On 7/3 at 11:10 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3685 American Way. One unresponsive male victim was located. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two male suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 4, 2021

Memphis Police said two male suspects fled the scene.

No arrests have been made. If you know anything about this shooting police said call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

The investigation is ongoing.