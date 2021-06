MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed at an East Memphis McDonald’s overnight, according to Memphis Police.

The shooting happened at the McDonald’s in the 1700 block of Getwell. MPD said officers arrived on the scene shortly after midnight and located a man with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle on the parking lot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information available at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.