Man shot in face in northeast Memphis, expected to recover



MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in the face Monday in northeast Memphis, and detectives learned there was more than one crime scene to investigate. 

 Memphis Police were called to National Street and Macon Road, just before 3:30 in the morning. 

Detectives say a man was shot in the face. Incredibly, he is expected to be okay. 

But neighbors say some are turning this neighborhood near Highland Heights into a war zone.

“There is plenty of gunfire around. I don’t know where it’s coming from,” said a longtime neighbor who wanted to be identified only by his first name, Frank.

Frank knows all about war, as he proudly served in the Army for three years in Vietnam. But he never thought the violence would come so close to his safe haven. His house isn’t far from where chaos erupted overnight.

“When I clean my yard, I pick up a little bullets out in the street,” he said.

MEMPHIS HOMICIDE MAP 2021

Memphis Police said the shooting actually happened in the 3800 block of Macon, where the victim was having a good night when the shooting happened.

Detectives say, another man drove the victim to the corner store for help.   

At the original crime scene, an SUV was riddled with bullet holes, the driver-side window is shattered and the windshield and front bumper badly damaged after being pierced by bullets as well.

No arrests have been made. If you have any helpful information, call Crime Stoppers.

