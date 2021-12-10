MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed outside a business in North Memphis Friday morning.

Memphis police responded to a shooting around 1:00 a.m. at the 1200 block of N. Bellevue Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man who was later transported to the Regional Medical Center by the Memphis Fire Department. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, there was an altercation outside of the business that led to the shooting. Police have not reported any suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, call 901-528-CASH.