MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in a South Memphis motel on Sunday, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the shooting happened at the Elvis Presley Inn, which is located in the 2300 block of Elvis Presley. Officers arrived to the scene around 11 a.m., and located a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Memphis Police said there is not any suspect information at this time.