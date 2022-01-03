MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is being charged with first degree murder after a woman was killed inside her car on Saturday in East Memphis.

Bryndon Smith was arrested on New Year’s Day after a car crashed into a pole on Walnut Grove around 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman shot.

She was rushed to Baptist East where she later died from her injuries.

According to police, Smith was on the scene and told officers that they were sitting in the woman’s car when he pulled a gun out during the argument and accidentally shot her.

Court records show the couple had been dating for two years.

Smith is expected to appear in court Monday.