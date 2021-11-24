MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man has been charged after police say he intentionally set his mother’s house on fire on Monday.

Police said the incident began after Aarick Jennings threatened his mother by telling her that he would kill her by setting her house on fire.

Before he set the fire, Jennings damaged several windows around the house, according to the crime report.

The mother was inside of the house and told police that she could hear glass being broken.

Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the home shortly after and found flames and smoke at the back of the house. They were able to extinguish the fire before it got out of control.

Jennings was charged with aggravated arson, vandalism, evading arrest, and domestic assault.