MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man will serve over 30 years in prison for killing a woman at a South Memphis nightclub in 2018, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

The incident happened on July 3, 3018 at Brenda’s Rhythm & Blues Club on Walker Avenue near South Bellevue Boulevard.

Witnesses told police that Ricky Hunter, 59, was arguing with 48-year-old Carolyn Thomas when he began hitting her and threw her on the ground. Thomas was able to get back up and threw a beer bottle at Hunter.

Witnesses say that’s when Hunter pulled out a handgun and shot Thomas in the shoulder.

Thomas was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive her injuries.

On July 9, 2018, Hunter was charged with first degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Hunter was sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison on Tuesday– 25 years without parole on the murder conviction and eight years for the handgun conviction.