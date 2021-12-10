MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was sentenced to 28 years in prison after he robbed four cell phone stores within two months last year.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Jacobly Whitehead, 27, was sentenced to 336 months in federal prison for robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime.

On Feb. 10, 2020, Whitehead walked into Cricket Wireless on S. Third Street in Memphis and pointed a gun at employees demanding money from the cash registers. He fled the scene on foot with almost $1,700.

One week later, Whitehead entered Metro PCS on S. Third Street where he hit an employee with his gun and demanded money from the cash registers. He fled the scene on foot with almost $2,000 and another gun that he stole from an employee.

Whitehead struck another employee with his gun at Cricket Wireless on March 17, 2020 on S. Third Street, which is the same store he robbed the month before. Two weeks later, he robbed Metro PCS on E. Shelby Drive taking almost $800. He fled the scene in a Chevrolet Equinox which was the same vehicle he used to rob Cricket Wireless.

Police later identified Whitehead by video surveillance at the Dollar General behind Metro PCS.