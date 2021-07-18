Man robbed at gunpoint, shot several times at convenience store in Fox Meadows, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot several times and robbed at gunpoint at a convenience store in Fox Meadows, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the robbery and shooting happened Friday night around 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Mendenhall. The victim was standing in line waiting to pay when three men and a woman robbed him at gunpoint and shot him several times.

The male suspects fled on foot while the female left with other accomplices in a newer dark-colored SUV. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said suspect one is a man in his late teens or early 20s. He’s about 5-foot 8 and weighs about 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie with “BACKWOODZ” in red letters on the front, dark pants, and a black backpack. He was armed with a gray and black semi-auto pistol.

Suspect two is a man who is in late teens or early 20s. He’s about 5-foot 9, and is thin and was wearing a black hoodie and mask, carrying a multicolored backpack. He was armed with a black handgun.

Suspect three is a man who is in his late teens. He’s about 5-foot 8 and is thin. He was wearing a blue hoodie with red writing on the front and black pants.

Suspect four is a woman who’s about 5-foot 2. She’s in her late teens or early 20’s and was wearing a long red-dyed hair gray long sleeve shirt with black pants.

The getaway driver is a woman in her mid-30s. She’s about 5-foot 4 and has dyed blonde hair with large eyelashes. She had on a black shirt, and gray pants.

The suspect vehicle is a late model full-size black SUV possibly 2015 style Infinity.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.