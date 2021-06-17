Man ‘looking for a thrill’ jumps from downtown Nashville pedestrian bridge into river

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who jumped from the John Seigenthaler pedestrian bridge into the Cumberland River Wednesday night told law enforcement that he was “looking for a thrill and adrenaline rush” and planned to do it again, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police and Nashville firefighters responded around 8 p.m. to the bridge, also known as the Shelby Street pedestrian bridge, to help rescue someone who had jumped into the water.

When rescue crews arrived, a warrant states they noticed a “soaking wet” man running from the water.

Officers stopped the man, who stated he had jumped into the Cumberland River, then swam to shore, according to investigators.

Police said the man had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. He reportedly stated he had “half a pint” prior to the incident.

When asked why he jumped from the bridge, police said the man stated he was “looking for a thrill and adrenaline rush.” He explained he planned to go back onto the bridge, if he had not been stopped, according to the warrant.

The 31-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Metro jail late Wednesday night on charges including public intoxication and criminal trespass. He was held on a $500 bond.

It was not immediately clear if he would face additional charges for tying up emergency resources.