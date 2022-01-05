MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after being shot in Whitehaven on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting at 12:23 p.m. at a gas station on the corner of Millbranch and Raines where they located a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

We will update this page when we have more information.