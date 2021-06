MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed after being hit on I-240 overnight, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on I-240 west of Airways Blvd. The driver of the vehicle did not stay on the scene.

At approximately 1:30 am, officers responded to a hit and run pedestrian-related crash on I-240 west of Airways Blvd. One male adult was located and pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no description of the driver/vehicle responsible at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 26, 2021

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police said there is no description of the driver or vehicle responsible at this point.

This is a developing story.