MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are on the scene Wednesday night of a shooting at 4590 Andrew Crossing.

Police say a man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition and one person has been detained.

There is no further information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

