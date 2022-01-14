MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after he shot and killed ex-girlfriend and her friend at her home, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

The incident began shortly after midnight on Dec. 6 of last year when Corey Lurry, 27, forced his way into the woman’s home on the 3400 block of Douglas Avenue.

Police said Lurry punched the woman in her face several times and threatened to kill her. Her male friend, who was also inside of the home, tried to stop him but was unsuccessful.

Lurry attempted to force the woman inside of his trunk, but left when the woman said she was calling the police.

Around eight hours later, police located the woman and man with multiple gunshot wounds at 8:15 a.m. She was in the driver’s seat of her car in the driveway and he was on the ground, according to Amy Weirich’s office.

Lurry was arrested shortly after.

On Friday, a Shelby County grand jury indicted Corey Lurry, 27, on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, domestic assault, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He is being held without bond.