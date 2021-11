MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene Monday night of a shooting at an apartment complex in Binghampton.

Police say the shooting happened at 237 East Red Oak Drive at the Chickasaw Place Apartments.

They say a male victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

