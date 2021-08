MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found inside of a car late Saturday night shot to death, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers arrived on the scene in the 2700 block of Pickering Dr. When they arrived, they located the man in the driver’s seat of a black sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect info is available.

MPD said anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.